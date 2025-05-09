Man Utd send Italian club Torino into 'panic' after Red Devils initiate talks with goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic as possible Andre Onana replacement
Manchester United have added Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to their list of possible replacements for under-fire Andre Onana this summer.
- Onana under pressure after disappointing season
- Man United interested in move for Milinkovic-Savic
- Torino said to be concerned about losing 'keeper