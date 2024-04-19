Man Utd get their man! Red Devils confirm appointment of Jason Wilcox as club's new technical director

GettyRichard MartinMan Utd get their man! Red Devils confirm appointment of Jason Wilcox as club's new technical directorManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersManchester United have confirmed the arrival of Jason Wilcox from Southampton as the club's new technical director.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWilcox becomes latest addition to Man Utd backroomHas previously worked at Southampton and Man CityUtd looking for "highest standards of performance."