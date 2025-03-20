Man Utd plot bid for £40m Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha amid reports Red Devils also want to sign Jamie Gittens from Bundesliga side
Manchester United are reportedly plotting a bid for £40 million-rated Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha alongside English star Jamie Gittens.
- United are actively searching for Quenda's replacement
- Have set their sights on Nmecha & Gittens
- Dortmund reluctant to part ways with the midfielder