Eberechi Eze Marcus Rashford Man Utd Crystal Palace Aston VillaGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd make Eberechi Eze priority target with Ruben Amorim 'to go all out' to secure England star - and Marcus Rashford is pivotal to Crystal Palace midfielder's future

E. EzeManchester UnitedM. RashfordCrystal PalaceAston VillaTransfersPremier League

Manchester United have made Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze a priority target for the summer, and Marcus Rashford could play a role in the deal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd interested in signing Eze
  • Aston Villa in race if Rashford unavailable
  • Watkins-Rashford swap would assist Eze deal
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱