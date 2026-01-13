+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Michael Carrick Man UtdManchester United
Richard Martin

Man Utd confirm return of Michael Carrick as caretaker manager with club deciding against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reunion after Ruben Amorim sacking

Michael Carrick has been officially named caretaker coach of Manchester United after the club decided against bringing back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Carrick, who was Solskjaer's assistant coach and became interim coach for three games when the Norwegian was sacked in November 2021, will take charge of the team until the end of the season following Ruben Amorim's sacking last week.

  • Carrick succeeds Amorim until end of season

    The Red Devils said in a statement: 'Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as Head Coach of the men’s first team until the end of the 2025/26 season. Carrick played 464 games for the club, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup. He joined the First Team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Following Solskjaer’s departure, Carrick led the club with distinction during his role as caretaker manager. The former England international was Head Coach at Middlesbrough for two-and-a-half years from October 2022.'

