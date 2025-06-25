Man Utd close in on Bryan Mbeumo! Red Devils agree £60m+ fee with Brentford as Premier League rivals iron out final transfer details Manchester United B. Mbeumo Transfers Brentford Premier League

Manchester United are close to finalising Bryan Mbeumo's transfer from Brentford. The two clubs have already agreed on the initial transfer fee and are now negotiating the add-ons that could take the overall amount of the transfer close to Brentford's £65 million ($87m) valuation of the player. The Bees expect to finalise the details of the transfer soon.