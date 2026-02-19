Man Utd & Chelsea want ‘the best player’ at Nottingham Forest as European Cup-winning Reds legend reacts to transfer rumours

Another Forest legend, former captain Stuart Pearce, has previously told GOAL of why Murillo stands out from the crowd: “I really like him. He’s one of these that churns the games out, plays all the games, reads the game really well.

“He’s not your stamp of a central defender. He’s got a physique that makes him look like SpongeBob, but I think he’s a real talent. Comfortable on the ball, can find a pass. He does the unusual at times as well but when you consider his age, he is a real talent.”

Stan Collymore, who became a fan favourite during his time at the City Ground, has also told GOAL when asked if Murillo could become the first defender to generate a nine-figure fee in the transfer market: “He could be. There are clubs watching him. From a personal perspective I would love to see him stay at Forest for the next three, four, five years. He’s signed his new contract.

“He has got a bit of everything. It’s a strange one really because he doesn’t look like a central defender at all – he’s not the tallest, he’s fairly ungainly in the way that he moves around, but he’s a bit of a throwback in terms of liking to defend, likes to get touch-tight with players and get physical and he anticipates things well.

“He may well go on to become the first £100m defender, which for Forest would be an incredible deal if it came. My hope is that he stays for another two or three years.”