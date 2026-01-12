Man Utd left red-faced after captain Bruno Fernandes' X account is hacked & shares anti-INEOS posts in wake of dire FA Cup exit to Brighton as club is forced to send warning to fans

Fernandes is known for struggling to keep his emotions in check, with questions often being asked of his on-field behaviour. He is, however, aware of his responsibilities as United skipper. That means defending the club, rather than savaging them, in public.

He has always shown respect off the pitch and would never throw his employers under the bus. With that in mind, it was clear that something was not right when a series of posts began to appear on his X timeline across Sunday evening.

The first of those saw hackers post: “Join Macclesfield FC. Excited for the future”. A nod was being offered there to the National League North side stunning Premier League side Crystal Palace by knocking the FA Cup holders out of the competition in 2025-26.

A now-deleted post about launching a cryptocurrency saw the account state: “This is why I need to get paid more.” A swipe was then taken at Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the co-ownership group at Old Trafford as another message read: “Let’s get rid of INEOS.”

Posts then became more explicit, with sexually charged comments made about Cristiano Ronaldo, Alisha Lehmann and adult content creator Bonnie Blue. As the hackers began to wind down, an image was shared of United’s infamous 7-0 defeat to old adversaries Liverpool from 2023.

The Red Devils were quick to make supporters aware that their captain was not behind the series of posts. They said in an official statement: “Bruno Fernandes’s X account has been hacked. Supporters should not engage with any of the posts or direct messages.”

X

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!