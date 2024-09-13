Manchester United FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes told he's a 'diva' with ex-Premier League star tipping Kobbie Mainoo as future Red Devils skipper

B. FernandesManchester UnitedPremier LeagueK. Mainoo

Emmanuel Petit labelled Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as a "diva" and tipped Kobbie Mainoo as the future Red Devils skipper.

  • Petit does not like Fernandes' off-the-ball antics
  • Tends to get frustrated with his teammates
  • Backed Mainoo to take on the armband in future
