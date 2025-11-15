Man Utd boss Marc Skinner claims rivals City were 'not that far ahead' despite humiliating derby defeat that leaves WSL title hopes in pieces

Despite the gulf in the scoreline and the lack of genuine openings, Skinner delivered a surprising verdict afterwards.

"It's a strange feeling to have lost the game 3-0 and still feel the opponent wasn't that far ahead of you", he said.

United entered the derby with obvious fatigue after a gruelling week that included their first-ever Champions League match at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, City, who are free from European commitments, benefitted from a less demanding schedule. But Skinner refused to use that as justification.

"We won't use it as an excuse," he said after the game. "We had an advantage on City last year when they were doing the same. It's nothing against City, they did what they had to do today. For us, we've designed the squad, but it needs to be impacted by the winter window, to be clear."

