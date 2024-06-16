Xavi Simons of RB LeipzigGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd & Arsenal battle Bayern for PSG attacker Xavi Simons after impressive season with RB Leipzig

Xavi SimonsManchester UnitedBayern MunichArsenalRB LeipzigPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly getting ready to enter a battle with Bayern Munich to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Xavi Simons this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Man Utd and Arsenal enter Simons race
  • Bayern Munich already interested in midfielder
  • PSG still unsure what to do with the Dutchman
Article continues below