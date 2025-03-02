Geyse desperate to leave Man Utd and under ‘huge psychological pressure’ as club accused of trying to loan out record signing while she attended brother’s funeral in Brazil
Geyse's agent has accused Manchester United of trying to loan out the player to US clubs while she was on compassionate leave.
- Geyse returned to action for Man Utd against Leicester
- Man Utd accused of trying to loan out Geyse
- Record signing posts poignant message