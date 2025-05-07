Jose Riveiro and Karim Kimvuidi, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates
Seth Willis

Man of the Match Karim Kimvuidi reveals how he plans to cement place in Orlando Pirates' starting line-up after benefiting from Relebohile Mofokeng absence ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash - 'It was tough'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesLamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando PiratesLamontville Golden ArrowsKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsCupK. KimvuidiR. Mofokeng

The Congolese attacker was exceptional as the Buccaneers collected maximum points in the most recent South African top-flight assignment.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates played Arrows on Tuesday
  • The Soweto giants collected maximum points
  • Kimvuidi shone for the visitors
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match