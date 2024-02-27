'They're my boys man' - Man Utd starlet Kobbie Mainoo opens up on special relationship with Alejandro Garnacho & Rasmus Hojlund and reveals hopes that one particular photo of trio becomes 'iconic'
Manchester United sensation Kobbie Mainoo has talked up his relationship with fellow youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.
- Mainoo enjoying breakout season at United
- Starring alongside "boys" Garnacho and Hojlund
- Hopes photo on advertising boards becomes "iconic"