Man City women's player ratings vs Leicester: Khadija Shaw to the rescue! Man City talisman and inspired Kerolin get WSL leaders out of trouble

Right from the off, City dominated possession and had the lion's share of the chances, while Leicester were content to get players behind the ball and soak up pressure. Shaw missed the first of many chances early on when her scuffed shot hit the side netting, before Vivianne Miedema stung the hands of inspired Foxes goalkeeper Janina Leitzig. The Jamaica international spurned multiple gilt-edged opportunities from close range, with Miedema also denied on numerous occasions.

The home side improved in an attacking sense in the second half, but once again it was Shaw who went close for the visitors when her header looped onto the roof of the net. But the 28-year-old finally broke Leicester's hearts when she pounced upon a mistake by Celeste Boureille and fired home 16 minutes from time. The contest was well and truly over when Shaw headed in her second in the 84th minute to take her tally to eight for the season. City, who added a third through the lively Kerolin in the 94th minute, are now six points clear of Chelsea in second but the Blues can cut that gap to three if they beat Everton on Sunday afternoon.

