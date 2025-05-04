Man City women's player ratings vs Man Utd: Lauren Hemp impresses before Cityzens throw away Champions League qualification in WSL derby draw

The Lionessses winger shone on her first start of 2025, but it proved to be a costly day for Nick Cushing's side at Old Trafford

Manchester City threw away Champions League qualification in a costly 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday at Old Trafford despite taking a two-goal lead in their Women's Super League encounter.

The visitors suffered an early blow when Leila Ouahabi was forced off injured in the opening 10 minutes and replaced by Rebecca Knaak, but coped well with the setback and went on to take the lead as Khiara Keating's long ball forward allowed Kerolin to run through on goal and City to work the ball out to the left. Lauren Hemp then picked out Laia Aleixandri, who took a great touch before curling the ball past Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the United goal.

Four minutes later, City had doubled their lead through Knaak. The substitute met Yui Hasegawa's corner powerfully at the near post and directed a bullet header home for 2-0. Yet the response was fast and effective by United, as Aoife Mannion sent in a teasing ball to the back post for Grace Clinton to head past Keating in the City goal just before half-time.

Article continues below

City were second-best straight after the break and conceded an equaliser with 20 minutes left when substitute Melvine Malard latched onto Elisabeth Terland's header and poked the ball past Keating.

However, City were given hope again minutes later when Mannion saw red for a reckless challenge, leaving United down to 10 for the closing stages. City pressed hard for a late winner, but couldn't score again, ensuring it's rivals United who take the final spot inside the WSL's top three instead.

GOAL rates City's players from Old Trafford...