Man City women player ratings vs Paris FC: Vivianne Miedema has her first Cityzens goal but Lionesses star Jess Park steals the show in Champions League thrashing

Mary Fowler and Chloe Kelly were also on the scoresheet as Gareth Taylor's side all-but-secured their return to the UWCL proper after three years away

Manchester City are on the brink of returning to the Women's Champions League proper for the first time in three years after Vivianne Miedema's first goal for the club set them on their way to a 5-0 win at Paris FC on Wednesday. After losing to Real Madrid in qualifying in back-to-back seasons, Gareth Taylor's side didn't even get a berth for the preliminary stages of last year's competition, owing to a disappointing fourth-placed finish in the Women's Super League. However, the wait is almost over, with the second leg of this qualifying tie next Thursday only a formality after City's ruthless performance in the French capital.

Miedema's stylish finish sparked the game into life, after the most notable incident of the first 35 minutes had been a teasing cross from Lionesses star Jess Park which concerned City's hosts but didn't hurt them. Once the Dutch forward had squeezed her improvised volley underneath opposing goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie though, the floodgates threatened to open. Aoba Fujino saw a superb effort tipped onto the bar seconds later and then, within a minute, Park had made it two, a gorgeous one-touch move involving herself, Mary Fowler and Lauren Hemp ending with the latter putting her England team-mate through on goal with a backheeled pass. From close range, Park made no mistake.

Fujino could have added another before half-time, only to find Nnadozie in her way from six yards, but Paris FC did little to make City rue that missed opportunity. Two minutes after the break, Fowler's high press paid dividends when she tackled Nnadozie in her own six-yard box and prodded the ball into an empty net, then Park got her second of the day from close range before the hour. Chloe Kelly rounded off the scoring as a second half substitute, meaning Man City are on the brink of the Champions League group stages.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Estadio Charlety...