Man City women's player ratings vs Liverpool: Khadija Shaw is inevitable! Superstar striker lifts sluggish Cityzens from post-Barcelona slumber to secure dramatic WSL victory

The Jamaica international netted twice in the second half at Anfield to ensure Gareth Taylor's side remain on top of the table

Khadija Shaw came to Manchester City's rescue as the Women's Super League title-hopefuls came from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1 on Sunday, with the Golden Boot-holder netting twice to secure victory for the early-season table-toppers.

Gareth Taylor's side, who were without the injured Vivianne Miedema, dominated possession from the off, and Lauren Hemp should have done better when she poked wide after combining well with Khadija Shaw. However, it was Liverpool who took the lead shortly before the break as Olivia Smith's low effort from 25 yards beat Ayaka Yamashita in the City goal.

City upped the pace of their place after half-time, and after Jill Roord fired wide when well placed, Shaw got the visitors back on level terms when she met Hemp's cross and saw her header creep inside the post.

Mary Fowler and Alex Greenwood both fired narrowly wide while Shaw hit the post as City chased a winner, and eventually they found a way through in stoppage-time as Shaw held off a defender before powering a shot high into the net.

GOAL rates City's players from Anfield...