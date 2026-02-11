Man City troll the United Strand with Erling Haaland post as viral hair stunt extended after Man Utd drop points at West Ham

The context behind the trolling dates back to October 2024. Ilett, a 29-year-old United fan, pledged that he would not cut his hair until United managed to string together five consecutive victories in all competitions. What initially seemed like a manageable task turned into a marathon ordeal as the club struggled for consistency under previous management.

Heading into Tuesday’s clash at the London Stadium, the finish line was finally in sight. United had won four games on the bounce under interim boss Carrick, defeating City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham, meaning a victory over the Hammers would have allowed Ilett to visit a barber for the first time in nearly 500 days.

Thousands of viewers tuned into his "watchalong" livestream, expecting to see the challenge finally completed. Instead, they witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions that ended in despair. "It was a strange game," Ilett told his viewers, visibly deflated as the final whistle blew. The challenge now resets to zero, meaning he faces the prospect of many more months with his flowing locks unless United can find a sudden burst of consistent form.