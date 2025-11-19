Getty Images Sport
Man City star Mary Fowler claims she was given bananas instead of flowers in vile racist prank after final game for former club Montpellier
Racism accusations at Montpellier
In her recently released autobiography Bloom, Man City and Matildas star Fowler revealed she was subjected to racism and differential treatment during her time in France. In her book she recounts how she and another team-mate, Ashleigh Weerden, were handed bananas instead of the flowers that other players received at a farewell presentation. For Fowler, the incident was not a simple mistake, but one of several instances that led her to question if she was being singled out. In her book, Fowler describes how moments like being disciplined for driving home with Weerden made it difficult to believe the discriminatory treatment was unintentional.
The struggle was compounded by a club physiotherapist's disbelief of a serious chest pain complaint, and contributed to Fowler experiencing depression, self-harm, and considering leaving professional soccer. This public disclosure follows a period of increasing attention on racism in women's football, with other players also speaking out about their experiences.
Fowler: 'Hard to see it as a simple error'
Fowler said: "When we got inside the changing room, some of our team-mates questioned why we hadn't received any flowers. A few of the girls laughed about it and then one of the other players came over and handed my friend and me some bananas, saying, 'here have these'. Was it an accident? Was it the only thing in the dressing room she could give us? Did she mean well by it? I’ve tried to justify it in many different ways … But when I add in the many other times at the club when we were left feeling a similar way, it was hard to see it as merely a simple error."
Fowler didn’t question the actions at the time, but only because she felt unable to, adding: "Instead, we just sat there holding those bananas."
Injury blow and contract extension
Fowler has been hugely impressive at Manchester City since joining in 2022. Signed as one of the game's most promising talents, she has made 86 appearances for the club and posted 21 goals and 22 assists. She enjoyed her standout campaign last season, achieving double-digit goals and assists and earning a spot in the PFA WSL Team of the Year. Her season ended prematurely due to an ACL injury in April, but she has signed a contract extension until 2027 while recovering.
Bright future for Fowler
On signing a her new contract at City, Fowler said: "It's really exciting. City has felt like home for me for quite a while now so to continue this journey with them, I'm really proud to do that. Enjoying my football is a big part of me playing well and City has created an environment where I can flourish. I love working with the girls who are here."
Man City Director of Football Therese Sjogran added: "Mary’s a really important figure for us on and off the pitch, so we’re delighted she’s agreed to extend her stay at the Club. She’s a tremendous talent, but the way she’s improved each year since joining City speaks volumes of her attitude and hard work off the pitch. We’re excited to see what the future holds for this team, and Mary will be a huge part of that once she’s back to her best after injury."
