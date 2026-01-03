Man City star drops January transfer hint after World Cup squad warning over game time

Now, Ake has accepted that he may well have to seek pastures new if he wants to make an impact in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in the summer.

He said, per the Manchester Evening News: "He (Koeman) has said to me a few times actually that he wants me to play more and sometimes it is difficult to call me up if I don't play a lot, that's obvious.

"Every player wants to play as much as possible while also appreciating that the team is doing really well and the players in my position are doing really well so I have to keep going and wait for chances.

"The only thing I can say is I keep fighting every time. You want to play every game, I'm not going to say I should play every game because Ruben (Dias), Josko (Gvardiol), Nico (O'Reilly) and the whole defence have been doing fantastic but every player wants to get minutes so the only thing I can do is fight and try to get opportunities like today and we will see in the future what happens."

