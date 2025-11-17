Man City ready to do battle with Real Madrid and Juventus to land Elche wonderkid with €20m release clause

City are reportedly in a fierce battle with Real Madrid and Juventus to sign Elche's highly-rated midfielder Mendoza. The 20-year-old Spanish international, who has a €20 million release clause in his contract, has emerged as a top target for several European powerhouses.

According to Tuttosport, Manchester City have "been moving on" Mendoza, who has also been "followed by Real Madrid for a while." Juventus are also strongly interested in the youngster, challenging top clubs for his signature. A report from AS further adds Arsenal to the list of clubs monitoring the Elche talent.

Mendoza joined Elche's academy in 2019 and was promoted to their first team in 2022. He was part of the squad that secured promotion to the top flight. This season, he has already made 10 appearances for the La Liga side, including nine in the league where he has scored one goal, and one in the Copa del Rey where he also found the net, as per Transfermarkt. His rapid rise has not gone unnoticed by scouts across Europe.