FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN CITY-WATFORDAFP
Harry Sherlock

Man City appear to score victory over Premier League in landmark case as crucial vote dropped at 'last minute'

Manchester CityPremier League

Manchester City appear to have secured a victory over the Premier League in their landmark legal case against the organisation.

  • Man City sued Premier League
  • Hearing takes place in secret
  • Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules central to case
