Man City players told they 'aren't cheats' by celebrity fan Noel Gallagher as Oasis guitarist responds to 115 financial charges hanging over Pep Guardiola's side
Noel Gallagher says Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City players "aren't cheats", while responding to the 115 charges levelled against the club.
- Man City hit with 115 Premier League charges
- City deny charges of alleged financial irregularities
- Noel Gallagher defends Guardiola & the players