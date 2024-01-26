Man City player ratings vs Tottenham: Nathan Ake ends the curse at last! Defender prods in late winner to send FA Cup holders through after scrappy affair

The Dutch defender got the crucial touch to finally bring City's long drought away to Spurs to an end and keep dreams of another treble alive.

Manchester City had to wait 538 minutes to score at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it was the scrappiest goal they could have imagined, but they won't care. Nathan Ake bundled the ball in from a corner with just minutes to spare in a game high on physicality but low on quality and even lower on excitement.

Oscar Bobb thought he had scored within the opening minutes but his strike was fractionally offside. City bossed the first half but their domination was sterile.

Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku were introduced to add some flair but in the end it was a centre-back who got the all important touch, sparing City a replay and keeping their dream of repeating last season's treble alive.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium..