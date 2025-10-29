Man City player ratings vs Swansea City: Rayan Cherki shines and Omar Marmoush secures come-from-behind win in Carabao Cup for Erling Haaland-less Cityzens

Cherki hit the post as City finally woke up and Jeremy Doku found an equaliser before the break with the help of a huge deflection off Swansea's Cameron Burgess. Guardiola was ruthless with his substitutions, pulling off the ragged defensive duo Rayan Ait-Nouri and Abdukodir Khusanov plus the inexperienced Divine Mukasa as Phil Foden, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol came on, and City's class subsequently shone through.
Omar Marmoush thumped home after a clever pass from Cherki to give City the lead in the 77th minute, and the former Lyon maverick made sure of victory by scoring in added time, although there was some concern as he appeared to hurt a muscle in the process.
GOAL rates City's players from the Swansea.com Stadium...