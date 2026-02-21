Man City player ratings vs Newcastle: Erling Haaland turns provider as Nico O'Reilly takes centre-stage to pile pressure on Arsenal in title race

It was the Norwegian's seventh assist of the season, with only Bruno Fernandes setting up more goals than him in the league this season. Newcastle defender Dan Burn put the ball in the net before half-time but it was ruled out for offside.

Having dominated the first half, City struggled to stay in control in the second and had to clench their teeth until the final whistle, surviving a dangerous Newcastle deep in added time, with goalkeeper Nick Pope causing havoc in the box.

The whistle was greeted with a guttural roar from the City fans which could be heard all the way in north London, firing a warning out to Arsenal ahead of their derby with Tottenham.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...