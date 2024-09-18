Man City player ratings vs Inter: Erling Haaland finally misfires! Goal machine shut down by Italian champions as Pep Guardiola's men forced to settle for draw in Champions League opener

The Norwegian hitman had little luck getting on the ball as the Serie A side held out for a hard-earned point in a repeat of the 2023 final

Manchester City got off to a slow start in the Champions League as they played out a 0-0 draw with Inter at home on Wednesday. City had plenty of the ball and searched for a way through the Inter backline but the Serie A champions stayed strong.

In-form Erling Haaland had a rough 90 minutes, despite showing early promise when he was found in a dangerous position by a Savinho cross, but the striker's header was comfortably saved. The home team stepped up the pace from then, pressing high up and circulating the ball in Inter's half. City had a tough time cutting through the tight backline, though, and were mostly limited to efforts from the edge of the box.

They eventually managed to work into a great position in the 70th minute when the ball was squared to Phil Foden, but his shot was saved by Yann Sommer. It was Inter who next came close when Henrikh Mkhitaryan got on the end of a dangerous delivery, only to send it sailing over the bar.

City continued to push for the breakthrough but Inter were able to keep them at bay before Ilkay Gundogan saw two late headed chances pass him by as the game ended goalless.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Etihad Stadium...