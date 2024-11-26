Man City player ratings vs Feyenoord: Another defensive disaster-class! Ederson and Josko Gvardiol horror-shows stretch winless run despite Erling Haaland's Champions League heroics

Pep Guardiola's side threw away a three-goal lead to deepen their crisis and are now without a win in six matches

Manchester City thought they were out of their crisis when they went 3-0 up against Feyenoord, but their own dismal defending pulled them right back in and they were left wondering how on earth they managed to draw 3-3. Pep Guardiola's side were cruising thanks to a double from Erling Haaland and an Ilkay Gundogan strike but they capitulated in 15 dreadful final minutes.

A horrendous Josko Gvardiol backpass allowed Anis Hadj Moussa to pull Feyenoord back into contention before Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko scored to pull off the most unlikely of comebacks from the visitors, who are fourth in the Eredivisie, eight points off the pace.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...