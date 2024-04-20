Man City player ratings vs Chelsea: Bernardo Silva drags FA Cup holders into yet another Wembley final as Pep Guardiola's side dish out their own Real Madrid-style smash & grab

The Portuguese popped in the right place at the right time to bundle a ragged City into the final and punish their wasteful opponents

Manchester City did not deserve to go out of the Champions League to Real Madrid but they did. They did not deserve to beat Chelsea and reach the FA Cup final but Bernardo Silva ensured that they will be going back to Wembley.

Football cares little about justice but mentality is key and City, even as they looked physically drained after their penalty shootout defeat on Wednesday, showed their mental toughness by hanging in there after being the second best team for much of the semi-final.

They had to rely on some truly wasteful finishing by Nicolas Jackson and were perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty for a handball by Jack Grealish. But they also turned up the heat down the other end thanks to the introduction of Jeremy Doku and eventually pounced when Kevin De Bruyne teed up Bernardo to score the elusive goal in the 84th minute.

So often praised for their beautiful football, here City smashed and grabbed their way to another FA Cup final.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Wembley Stadium...