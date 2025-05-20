Man City player ratings vs Bournemouth: Omar Marmoush, stop that! Striker's rocket turbo-charges Pep Guardiola's side top-five bid but Kevin De Bruyne flops in farwell game with terrible open goal miss

The Egyptian's bolt from the blue was a late contender for goal of the season but the departing De Bruyne failed to leave with a bang

This was supposed to be all about Kevin De Bruyne but Omar Marmoush made it all about himself with a truly stunning goal which kickstarted his team-mate's farewell party and put Manchester City on track for a top-five finish as they beat Bournemouth 3-1.

Marmoush let fly from 40 yards with a blistering strike which flew in off the post to give City a deserved lead after they made a rampant start, looking to make amends for losing the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace. It was a goal that De Bruyne would have been proud of but the Belgian will be cursing the fact he could not leave with a goal, especially after hitting the crossbar after being presented with an open goal.

Evanilson nearly punished City down the other end before Bernardo Silva scored the second after a brilliant piece of play from Ilkay Gundogan. Mateo Kovacic was sent off for City for hauling down Evanilson but Lewis Cook was then also dismissed for a brutal foul on Nico Gonzalez.

The midfielder shook off the challenge to score City's third, which came after Rodri had come off the bench to make his first appearance after tearing his knee ligaments back in September. Daniel Jebbinson scored a consolation goal for Bournemouth in injury time but it could not puncture the celebratory mood as City bid farewell to their greatest player ever and practically booked their place in next season's Champions League in the process.

