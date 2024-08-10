Man City player ratings vs Man Utd: Ederson's a penalty king! Brazilian shows his class in Community Shield shootout as anonymous Erling Haaland has afternoon to forget

City's No.1 goalkeeper came up trumps in the Community Shield shootout amid reports that he could be heading to Saudi Arabia

Another one. Manchester City were nowhere near their brilliant best at Wembley for the annual curtain raiser but, even after falling behind to United with eight minutes remaining, they still managed to battle back and get their hands on the Community Shield.

A cagey first half saw Pep Guardiola's side strike the post as Oscar Bobb capitalised on a United mistake and played in James McAtee, the 21-year-old unfortunate that his bending effort didn't sneak in. Erik ten Hag's men had arguably the better chances of the opening period, though, wasting a couple of big chances to go in front.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first in that both sides struggled to properly get going, with Ederson caught out by a long-range stunner from Bruno Fernandes, only for the offside flag to keep his clean sheet intact.

Indeed, it was United who looked more of a threat in the second 45, with Alejandro Garnacho slotting home for what looked to be the winner. However, on came birthday boy Bernardo Silva to power a header into the net to make it 1-1 and force penalties. That saw Ederson step up, metaphorically and in literal terms, as he was one of City's seven successful takers, as well as expertly saving from a luckless Jadon Sancho, to ensure they won 7-6 on spot-kicks.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Wembley...