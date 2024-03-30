VIDEO: Man City Netflix documentary goes behind half-time scenes of Champions League final as vocal Erling Haaland tries to motivate team-mates
Manchester City released a trailer of their Netflix documentary where Erling Haaland can be seen motivating team-mates during Champions League final.
- Man City released trailer of new Netflix documentary
- Haaland motivating team-mates during Champions League final
- Man City became second English club to win treble