Man City are a mess: Disastrous defence, missing midfield and no help for Erling Haaland means Pep Guardiola needs a miracle to avoid title-race defining loss at Liverpool

The champions are in relegation form as they prepare for what is already shaping up to be a season-defining showdown at Anfield

Ever since Manchester City were hit with 115 charges by the Premier League for allegedly breaking its financial rules, rival fans have been dreaming of the prospect of Pep Guardiola's side being relegated as a punishment. But if their recent results persist, they will not have to wait until that interminable case finally gets a verdict; they could get their wish in May when the season ends.

Make no mistake about it: right now, City are in relegation form. They have lost five of their last six games and are without a win in any competition since scraping a 1-0 victory over Southampton on October 26. Even the sorry Saints have won more recently than Guardiola's "fragile" side, who are also leaking goals at an alarming rate.

During this winless run, they have conceded more than two goals per game (17 in six) for the first time since 1963, when they were indeed relegated. In their last two home fixtures, against Tottenham and Feyenoord, they have shipped seven goals, one third of the total amount they let in throughout the entirety of last season.

It has not even been a particularly difficult run of fixtures for City, who have lost to Tottenham (twice), Bournemouth, Brighton, Sporting CP and drawn with Feyenoord. And just as they are at their lowest ebb, now they have to go to an all-conquering Liverpool, who have won every game in all competitions this season bar two and are feeling unstoppable after beating Real Madrid. Things might be about to get a whole lot worse before they get better...