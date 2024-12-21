Revealed: Man City to reinforce THREE positions in January transfer window as Pep Guardiola admits club will be active in the market - but Bruno Guimaraes & Martin Zubimendi AREN'T targets
Manchester City will reportedly target three positions in the January window as Pep Guardiola admitted that the club will be active in the market.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- City ravaged by injuries to key players
- Will look to make signings in January
- Have already prepared a potential shortlist