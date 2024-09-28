Nicolas Jackson Erling Haaland GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Man City hitman Erling Haaland told why he wouldn't be as deadly in Chelsea's team by former Blues star as Nicolas Jackson is ranked among Premier League's top three strikers

Erling HaalandN. JacksonChelseaPremier LeagueNewcastleManchester CityA. Isak

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has been brutally told that he wouldn't be as deadly in Chelsea's team as Nicolas Jackson is.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hasselbaink questioned Haaland's efficiency
  • Thinks he would not have been so effective at Chelsea
  • Believes Jackson is among the top three strikers in PL
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below