Man City complete £20m Marc Guehi transfer to see off rival interest as Crystal Palace star signs eye-wateringly lucrative contract at the Etihad
Guehi completes Etihad move
City said in a statement: 'Manchester City is delighted to announce the signing of Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace. The 25-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031. An England international with 26 caps to his name, Guéhi began his career at Chelsea. After an impressive loan spell with Swansea City in the 2020-21 campaign - where he helped them reach the Championship play-off final - he signed for Crystal Palace.
'Following an exceptional summer at EURO 2024, where he was a stand-out player for England on their route to the final, he was named club captain for Oliver Glasner’s side ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. Guéhi’s first season as Palace captain saw him lead them to a major trophy and European football for the first time in their history after lifting the FA Cup against City last May. This success was followed by winning the FA Community Shield in August, beating Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. The defender has played 188 games and scored 11 goals for The Eagles.'
Guehi is City's second signing of the January transfer window, following Antoine Semenyo's arrival from Bournemouth and taking the club's outlay to £85m.
What Guehi said
Guehi told City's official website: "I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player. This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that. I want to grow as a player and a person, and I know at this club that’s going to happen. I love football – it has given me so much for so long – and to be able to continue my development at Manchester City is a really special moment for me and my family.
"I absolutely cannot wait to get started now. I want to meet my teammates, train hard, understand what the manager expects of me and then show the City fans what I can do."
Viana: 'A huge talent'
City's director of football Hugo Viana added: "It is clear Marc has been one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him to Manchester City. I feel we have signed a huge talent who will help us improve. He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader, a brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve. He is strong, has exceptional defensive qualities, is an intelligent reader of the game, and brings passion and energy every time he steps onto the pitch. I am so pleased it was us he chose to join. Marc is entering the prime years of his career. I am sure every City fan is excited to see how good he can be in a sky blue shirt."
Guehi awaits home debut vs Wolves
Guehi came very close to joining Liverpool in the summer only to see Palace block the move on transfer deadline day. He now joins a City side who are still in the Premier League title race, trailing Arsenal by seven points City also have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after beating Newcastle 2-0 in their semi-final first leg and are in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Guehi is barred from playing for City in their Champions League games against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray but he will be free to play in the knockout stages if Guardiola's side progress.
He is set to make his debut for City at home to Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League.
"It’s a squad with amazing experience," the new signing added. "There are so many players that have played at such a high level and won so many things. There are so many exciting, young players as well that have come into the squad and want to do their best. With the arrival of Antoine [Semenyo] who is an amazing player and he’s proven himself in the Premier League - it’s fantastic and I just want to come in and help and just do my part, be one of the lads and just try to improve."
