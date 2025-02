The Brazilians will aim to open a 15-point gap over Orlando Pirates in the PSL standings when they take on in-form Babina Noko side in Polokwane.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United will face off in the Premier Soccer League match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Miguel Cardoso has seven players at risk of suspension ahead of this match, however, he possesses other players to depend on against Lehlohonolo Seema's team.

Here, GOAL examines Masandawana's roster and anticipates how Cardoso might set up his squad against Sekhukhune.

