Mamelodi Sundowns XI to face Raja Casablanca in the Caf Champions League group stages - Can Cardoso kickstart his Chloorkop journey on a high note?

The Portuguese mentor faces a big task as he takes charge of his first game for the Brazilians in a clash against Green Eagles.

Mamelodi Sundowns are beginning a new chapter under Miguel Cardoso, who was recently appointed as the head coach following the sacking of Manqoba Mngqithi.

The 52-year-old tactician faces an immense challenge, stepping into a role that comes with high expectations.

His first major test is a crucial group stage encounter against Raja Casablanca on matchday three.

Article continues below

Sundowns desperately need a victory, having drawn their first two matches in the competition.

Anything less than three points will leave Bafana Ba Style in a precarious position, jeopardizing their chances of advancing beyond the group stages.

The stakes are high, and Cardoso has no room for errors as fans and management demand results.

The former Esperance de Tunis coach must quickly adapt and inspire his squad to deliver on the big stage.

In this piece, GOAL explores Sundowns’ likely starting XI and predicts how the new coach could set up his team against the formidable Casablanca outfit.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱