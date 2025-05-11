Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the league clash between Masandawana and the Maroons.

Mamelodi Sundowns are just four points away from clinching the league title as they prepare to host Stellenbosch FC.

Miguel Cardoso's side will be aiming to take a big step toward sealing the championship with a strong performance at home.

Their opponents, Stellenbosch, arrive with momentum after reaching the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals under the leadership of Steve Barker.

The Cape Winelands outfit is also pushing for a third-place finish, which would secure them another shot at continental football.

With both teams having so much at stake, the match promises to be a fiercely contested and tactically intriguing affair.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.