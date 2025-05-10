Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns XI to play Stellenbosch FC in PSL clash - Kaizer Chiefs product set to start ahead of Ronwen Williams & Denis Onyango?

Masandawana hope to get maximum points this weekend to step close to their domestic crown for the eighth consecutive season.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be playing Stellenbosch FC in the Premier Soccer League game that will be staged at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.

With Orlando Pirates not in action in the league this weekend, the Brazilians will open a 15-point gap with a win against Stellies.

Steve Barker's men are chasing a place in the Caf Confederation Cup by finishing third on the table.

Here, GOAL picks Sundowns' probable XI and forecasts how Miguel Cardoso is likely to line up his team against Stellies.