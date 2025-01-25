Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sibanye Golden Stars Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about the domestic cup clash between Masandawana and lower tier minnows.

Mamelodi Sundowns resume their domestic duties on Sunday with a relatively easy Nedbank Cup assignment against Sibanye Golden Stars.

It is a massive chance for coach Miguel Cardoso to give some of his fringe players a chance to show their worth at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

However, the Golden Stars will be aiming at nothing but causing an upset on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Golden Stars, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.