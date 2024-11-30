Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Mamelodi Sundowns' clash against Sekhukhune United in the PSL.

Mamelodi Sundowns are eager to bounce back after recent poor results, including a disappointing start in the Caf Champions League midweek. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi is under pressure to secure three points to close the gap at the top of the table.

He will rely on his experienced players against a Sekhukhune United side also looking to recover from a recent loss.

Lehlohonolo Seema's team has struggled with inconsistent performances, and a strong result against the defending champions could provide much-needed momentum.

Article continues below

The game will be played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium at 20h00

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Sekhukhune United in the league