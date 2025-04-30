Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the league clash between Masandawana and Natal Rich Boys.

This is a clash between two sides at opposite ends of the table. Miguel Cardoso’s team are aiming to extend their lead at the top and move one step closer to securing an eighth consecutive league title. They come into the match with momentum after knocking out Al Ahly to qualify for the Caf Champions League final.

On the other hand, Richards Bay, led by Papi Zothwane, are battling relegation and fighting for survival. However, they will take confidence from their last match, where they secured a vital three points.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Masandawana and Bay, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.