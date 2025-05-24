Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the continental clash between Masandawana and the Egyptian outfit.

Newly crowned Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns are set to host Pyramids in the first leg of the Caf Champions League final.

While the South African outfit are chasing their second star, the Egyptian side are targeting their maiden title.

Coach Miguel Cardoso's men will be aiming to get a positive result on Saturday to stand a chance of getting an aggregate win.

Here, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the clash between Sundowns and Pyramids, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.