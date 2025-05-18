Mamelodi Sundowns vs Magesi Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the league clash between Masandawana and Magesi.

Mamelodi Sundowns have already sealed the championship, extending their dominance with an eighth consecutive league triumph.

Their final league clash sees them host a confident Magesi side, who are unbeaten in their last five matches, with four wins and one draw.

While Sundowns have nothing to lose domestically, Magesi will be eager to test themselves against the champions.

All eyes will be on coach Miguel Cardoso to see if he opts to rest key players ahead of their crucial CAF Champions League final.

This match could serve as a perfect opportunity to rotate the squad and manage fatigue before the continental showdown.

Here, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Magesi, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.