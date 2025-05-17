Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against Magesi FC - Lucas Ribeiro or Iqraam Rayners, who will Miguel Cardoso rest for Caf Champions League game against Pyramids FC?

Although the Brazilians have successfully defended the PSL title, they will be keen to end the season on a high by winning the last game.

Mamelodi Sundowns have already sealed the Premier Soccer League title, and that means they might not place much priority on the remaining game.

A 3-0 win over Chippa United was enough for Masandawana to grab a record-extending league title and now remains with a dead rubber against Magesi FC.

As Masandawana host Magesi, head coach Miguel Cardoso could field an unfamiliar lineup to rest his top players for the Caf Champions League final against Pyramids.

However, he could also field a strong line and, in this case, use the Magesi game as a test match before the continental final.

Here, GOAL predicts how Cardoso will line up his team for the home game.