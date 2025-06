The Brazilians play the Team of Warriors knowing maximum points will put them in the next stage of the global club competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns are ready for their final Group F fixture in the Fifa Club World Cup against Fluminense on Wednesday in the United States.

While Masandawana need maximum points to advance, the South American outfit just need a draw against the Premier Soccer League champions.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the Brazilians, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.