Masandawana are desperate for maximum points to make it out of their pool following the recent defeat.

Mamelodi Sundowns will end their Group F campaign on Wednesday with a tricky fixture against Fluminense in the Club World Cup.

The Premier Soccer League champions are a point away from the top, but must beat the South Americans to advance following their 4-3 loss against Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 2.

GOAL takes a look at how Miguel Cardoso might name his Sundowns XI versus the Brazilian outfit.