Masandawana are aware that a win will be enough to get them into the next phase of the global competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns return to action on Saturday against Germany's Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup assignment. The Premier Soccer League champions lead Group F, ahead of The BVB, Fluminense, and Ulsan HD. Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Borussia Dortmund, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more. Article continues below Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN Stream now